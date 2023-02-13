No, Rihanna Did Not Get Paid For Her Epic 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Here's Why

Rihanna, sporting a red ensemble and a brand-new baby bump, set the world aflame Sunday during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The 34-year-old star, who welcomed a baby last May with rapper A$AP Rocky, performed some of her greatest hits during the highly anticipated live performance -- Rihanna's first in six years -- in front of some 100 million viewers worldwide.

And though the show has already received plenty of praise on social media and beyond, there's one thing it didn't get: a paycheck.

Did the NFL Pay Rihanna to Perform At Halftime?

You may be thinking that the NFL will be willing to pay top dollar to get such an iconic lineup of halftime performers. The truth is, artists that perform at a Super Bowl halftime historically make nothing.

In a 2016 interview with Forbes, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

If They Don't Get Paid, What's In it For the Artists?

While halftime performers don’t get a paycheck from the NFL for their time and efforts, ultimately, they reap financial benefits through their guaranteed exposure to millions of people.

Through the halftime performances, artists are given an unmatched opportunity to promote their newest albums or singles, driving traffic to their upcoming tours or latest projects.

In 2020, Spotify reported that Super Bowl LIV’s halftime performance by Shakira spiked her streams by 230% while Jennifer Lopez’s went up 335%.

In 2018, Justin Timberlake’s halftime show increased his sales gain by 534%.

How Much Do Super Bowl Halftime Shows Cost?

While Super Bowl performers are not paid by the NFL, the production details can be quite pricey. Whether it’s for fireworks, LED panels or extravagant entrances, here are some of the most notable halftime shows we have seen and the costs involved:

2001: Aerosmith, NSYNC, $11 million

2007: Prince, $12 million

2013: Beyoncé, $600,000

2017: Lady Gaga, $10 million

2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, $13 million

Who Performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show Last Year?

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured an iconic lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.