Nottingham Forest Promoted to Premier League After Win Over Huddersfield

It was a Huddersfield own goal that proved to be the difference between the two sides

By Sanjesh Singh

Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League.

With a 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Championship promotion playoff final on Sunday, the Tricky Trees have been promoted to England’s top-flight competition for the 2022-23 season.

It was a Huddersfield own goal that proved to be the difference between the two sides. In the 43rd minute, Nottingham Forest midfielder James Garner fired a dangerous ball into the box, and it was deflected in for the game's only goal by Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill.

Huddersfield had a case for a penalty shot in the 72nd minute when Harry Toffolo went down in the box following contact from Jack Colback. But Toffolo was given a yellow card for simulation and a penalty still wasn't awarded after a VAR check.

Nottingham Forest's win was the first time an own goal has decided the final since 1990 when Swindon beat Sunderland 1-0, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The win marks a huge moment for one of the initial founding members of the Premier League. Nottingham last played in the EPL in the 1998-99 season, so this victory ended the 23-year drought. 

Nottingham finished the regular season in fourth place, putting them in the promotion playoff bracket against the clubs that finished in third, fifth and sixth place. After two legs of play against fifth-placed Sheffield United, both teams were tied 3-3 on aggregate. However, Nottingham moved on with a 3-2 win in penalties to face third-place Huddersfield, who had defeated sixth-place Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate.

The Tricky Trees are now the third and final team to earn promotion, joining first-place Fulham and second-place Bournemouth. Norwich City, Watford and Burnley were the three clubs relegated from the Premier League.

