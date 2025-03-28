Now that Opening Day is over, here's everything else going on during the Dodgers Opening Week homestand

The bright lights of Dodger Stadium are back, and this time, they shine with the luster of championship gold.

After a triumphant start in Tokyo, the Los Angeles Dodgers return home to Chavez Ravine for their domestic opener, kicking off a six-game homestand packed with celebrations, giveaways, and the pageantry that only baseball in Hollywood can provide.

Now that the fireworks and pageantry of Opening Day is over, here’s everything you need to know about the remaining five games of the homestand:

A Championship Celebration: The 2024 World Series Ring Ceremony

Friday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers will be more than just baseball—it will be a coronation. The Dodgers will celebrate their eighth World Series title with an electrifying ring ceremony before first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

Hosted by the charismatic Anthony Anderson, the event will feature the legendary voice of Randy Thomas narrating as players, coaches, and staff receive their dazzling, gem-studded rings.

Adding to the grandeur, Dodger icons Steve Garvey, Orel Hershiser, and Manny Mota will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, while Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín delivers the iconic call: “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”

The night will conclude with a spectacular drone show commemorating the team’s championship journey, painting the night sky with moments that Dodger fans will never forget.

Giveaways and Fan-Favorite Promotions

The celebration doesn’t stop with championship bling. Saturday’s game (March 29) brings an exclusive Orel Hershiser jersey giveaway, courtesy of Bank of America.

Before first pitch, the Dodgers will honor their 2024 Silver Slugger winners—Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernández, and Shohei Ohtani—highlighting the team’s offensive dominance.

Monday, March 31, sees the return of the ever-popular Dodgers hoodie giveaway, ensuring fans stay cozy while repping their squad.

Tuesday brings Taco Tuesday, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, complete with themed food and drinks, plus a special Healthcare Appreciation Night featuring an insulated Dodger water bottle for those with a special ticket pack.

And then, the crown jewel of giveaways—on Wednesday, April 2, the first bobblehead of the season will be handed out, and it’s none other than Shohei Ohtani.

The Shohei Ohtani MVP bobblehead is expected to be a collector’s item, so fans should arrive early to secure theirs. In true Ohtani fashion, the night’s 50/50 raffle proceeds will go to families rebuilding after the Eaton and Palisades fires, courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF).

Honoring Heroes and Giving Back

Beyond the excitement on the field, the Dodgers are making an impact off of it. The LADF will dedicate net proceeds from Thursday and Friday’s games to support communities affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires, funding the rebuild of Dodgers Dreamfields in Altadena and the Palisades-Malibu YMCA.

A new initiative, Frontline Hero of the Game, will also take center stage, honoring firefighters who battled recent Los Angeles County wildfires. Throughout the season, one hero will be recognized per series, with a special moment during pregame ceremonies.

Dodger Stadium is sure to be the epicenter of baseball’s biggest moments this season. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, soak in the atmosphere, and be part of a historic opening homestand.

With tickets available at Dodgers.com/Tickets, now is the time to be part of the action. Baseball is back in Los Angeles, and the Dodgers are ready to put on a show—both on the field and beyond it.