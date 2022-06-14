2022 NBA Finals

NSFW Draymond Green Chant Reaches Athletics-Red Sox Game in Boston

Draymond Green heard it from the fans at … Fenway Park?

By Eric He

NSFW Draymond chant reaches A's-Red Sox game at Fenway originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green wasn’t at the Athletics-Red Sox game on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, but he was still on the minds of some Boston fans. 

During the fifth inning of the game – which the A’s lost 6-1 – an NSFW chant similar to the one that the TD Garden crowd rained down on the Warriors forward during Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals broke out, and it was audible on the broadcast.

Green, who clearly got under the skin of the Boston Celtics and their fans during the first two games of the series, received deafening boos when the series shifted to Boston.

Perhaps the fans at Fenway Park were just bored, as the Red Sox were ahead 6-0 in the fifth inning. Or maybe they saw the opponent was another Bay Area team and somehow connected the dots to Green.

In any case, if fans at an unrelated baseball game were chanting at Green, it’s a sure bet that the chants will continue during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, when the Warriors look to close out a championship at TD Garden.

