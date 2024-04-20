Nuggets beat Lakers 114-103 in Game 1 of Western Conference Playoffs

New season, same script.

Nikola Jokic had 32 points in a huge effort for the Denver Nuggets as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 114-103 on Saturday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series at Ball Arena.

The Lakers led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but were run off the floor in the third quarter, out-scored by 14 points to trail by 15 heading into the final frame.

"They made shots and we were not very good offensively," said LeBron James, who finished with 27 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, about the third quarter. "We weren't able to connect on our shots. They did a good job."

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds in the loss. James scored just six points in the second half.

The highly anticipated rematch of last May's Western Conference Finals followed a similar script as that series.

The Lakers led early, Denver dominated the third quarter, and L.A. kept it close late, but ultimately it was not enough to beat the Nuggets.

"This is going to be a hard-fought series," said Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham after the loss. "I know everyone is going to lose their minds over one game and give them credit, they held serve at home...but it's a matter of going back to the drawing board. We did a lot of good things tonight."

One thing the Lakers did not do well on Saturday night was rebound the ball and shoot a high percentage from three. Los Angeles was out-rebounded 53-45, and more importantly, 15-to-6 on the offensive glass. That disadvantage led to 18 second-chance points for the Nuggets.

The Lakers shot poorly from three, finishing the contest 8-of-29 (27.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

"We shot 27 percent from three. We have to keep up with them." said Lakers' point guard D'Angelo Russell. "Shooting a low percentage from three and offensive rebounds was the difference tonight."

Los Angeles has been a team that thrives in the paint this season, typically when they win that battle, they win the ballgame. But Jokic, the two-time MVP, and the presumptive winner again this season, makes his living in the paint. Denver out-scored the Lakers 64-54 in that category in Game 1.

The Nuggets have now beaten the Lakers five consecutive games in the postseason, dating back to the four-game sweep over the Lakers in that Finals series last season, and have won nine straight overall.

Jamal Murray had 22 points and 10 assists for the defending champions.

Just as he did last season, Murray neutralized Lakers' sharp-shooter D'Angelo Russell, locking him up on the defensive end. Russell, broke the Lakers' single-season record for three-pointers this year but shot 1-for-9 from beyond the arc in Game 1, and finished with just 13 points.

"Sometimes the ball just don't fall," said Russell of his woeful shooting in Game 1. "I was locked in on all the details and the little things to be able to stay on the floor, but when I looked up, my shots weren't falling...I'll be ready for the next one."

Russell missed his first six three-pointers on Saturday, hitting his first and only shot from deep early in the fourth quarter. Russell was benched from the starting lineup in the Western Conference Finals series last season after struggling the first three games.

Taurean Prince had 11 points off the bench for Los Angeles, but Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaxon Hayes, and Gabe Vincent were all held scoreless as the Lakers were out-scored 17-11 in bench points.

Denver's starting five had the best record, scored the most points, and had the best plus/minus in the NBA this season. They've played together for three seasons and their connection and cohesiveness showed on the court in Game 1.

All five starters scored in double-figures, combining for 97 total points. Michael Porter Jr. had 19, and former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 12.

The Lakers were able to cut it to six down the stretch, but missed threes, turnovers, and the inability to solve the Rubix cube that is "The Joker," ultimately did them in.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is on Monday night in Denver.