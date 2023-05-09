Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Suns Owner Share Witty Pregame Moment in Game 5

Jokic, Suns owner share witty pregame moment in Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

They don't call him the Joker for nothing.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic grabbed headlines during Sunday's Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns that didn't involve his 53-point showing.

Instead, the attention turned to one moment late in the second quarter when the two-time league MVP appeared to elbow Suns owner Mat Ishbia in an attempt to retain the ball from the sidelines to resume play.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Jokic received a technical foul for the incident but was not suspended for Game 5, with Ishbia agreeing on the decision via Twitter. He was fined $25K, however.

The 28-year-old Jokic then made amends as a Joker would do: By giving Ishbia the ball courtside after his pregame warmup ahead of Game 5 in Denver.

The two then exchanged a handshake and side hug before Jokic returned to the locker room.

During Jokic's postgame presser after Game 4, he explained how Ishbia -- or any fan for that matter -- "cannot influence the game by holding on the ball" in response to how the initial situation unfolded.

With the dust all settled and the series tied 2-2, whoever wins Game 5 will have the ball in their hands to be one win away from the Western Conference Finals.