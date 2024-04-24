LA Kings

O Captain! My Captain! Anze Kopitar delivers game-winning goal in overtime as Kings stun Oilers 5-4 to even series

Anze Kopitar delivered the game-winning goal in overtime and the Kings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 to even their best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

By Michael Duarte

O Captain! My Captain!

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar played the role of hero, rescuing his team from the brink of an 0-2 series hole.

Kopitar delivered the game-winning goal in overtime and the Kings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 to even their best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Kopitar, who tied Luc Robitaille for the most playoff appearances in Kings franchise history, stunned the crowd at Rogers Place just a few minutes into the overtime period.

Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the game and now has three in the series.

Veteran defenseman Drew Doughty, and Kevin Fiala also scored for Los Angeles.

Zach Hyman, who netted a hat-trick in the first game of the series scored again for Edmonton.

Dylan Holloway had two goals for the Oilers and Brett Kulak also scored.

The series marks the third time the Oilers and Kings have met in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The series now heads to Los Angeles all tied up.

