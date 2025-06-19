Dodgers

Here's when Shohei Ohtani will pitch next for the Dodgers

The two-way star made his pitching debut for the dodgers Monday against the San Diego Padres.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Associated Press

Dodgers vs Mets in Los Angeles, CA

Shohei Ohtani will next pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday when they host the Washington Nationals.

The two-way star made his pitching debut for the Dodgers on Monday against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani allowed one run and two hits in one inning on the mound.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ohtani took the mound for the first time since August 23, 2023, a span of 663 days.

He's listed at the team's probable starter for Saturday's 1:10 p.m. game at Dodger Stadium. Michael Soroka is scheduled to pitch for the Nationals.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dodgers 5 hours ago

Dave Roberts has a message for Lakers fans. ‘Hands off of Shohei'

Los Angeles Dodgers Jun 16

Shohei Ohtani's pitching debut with the Dodgers wasn't perfect, but he proved why he's still one of the greatest baseball players we've ever seen

Ohtani also batted leadoff in Monday's game as the designated hitter and had two hits. Ohtani faced Padres sluggers Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in his 28-pitch outing.

The Dodgers conclude their four-game series with San Diego on Thursday night, looking for a sweep and their sixth straight victory overall.

Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2023 season while with the Los Angeles Angels and missed all of the 2024 season after which he signed a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers.

This article tagged under:

DodgersShohei OhtaniDodgers Stadium
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us