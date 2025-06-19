Here's when Shohei Ohtani will pitch next for the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani will next pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday when they host the Washington Nationals.

The two-way star made his pitching debut for the Dodgers on Monday against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani allowed one run and two hits in one inning on the mound.

Ohtani took the mound for the first time since August 23, 2023, a span of 663 days.

He's listed at the team's probable starter for Saturday's 1:10 p.m. game at Dodger Stadium. Michael Soroka is scheduled to pitch for the Nationals.

Ohtani also batted leadoff in Monday's game as the designated hitter and had two hits. Ohtani faced Padres sluggers Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in his 28-pitch outing.

The Dodgers conclude their four-game series with San Diego on Thursday night, looking for a sweep and their sixth straight victory overall.

Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2023 season while with the Los Angeles Angels and missed all of the 2024 season after which he signed a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers.