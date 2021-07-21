One Local Small Business Could Win $10,000 and Other Prizes Courtesy of the Dodgers, MLB and Mastercard

Are you the owner of a small business based in Los Angeles?

If so, you could win $10,000 and other prizes courtesy of Mastercard, Major League Baseball, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During the All-Star Game in Colorado last week, MLB and Mastercard announced that their were extending their partnership agreement. As part of the announcement, they revealed a new contest to help small businesses in three baseball cities that have struggled over the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They're calling it the Home Team Advantage Small Business Contest, and small business owners in Los Angeles, Boston, and Atlanta are all eligible to participate.

One grand prize winner from each city will win $10,000 and a all-expenses-paid trip to a 2021 World Series game. In addition, the winning small business will be celebrated on the field at Dodger Stadium with customized stadium signage. The winning business will also be invited to an exclusive dinner event at the stadium.

"While small businesses had to contend with challenges throughout the pandemic, they demonstrated exceptional resilience and determination in the process," said Cheryl Guerin, EVP Marketing and Communications in North America for Mastercard. "Alongside our partners at Major League Baseball, we're committed to celebrating and supporting the small businesses that serve as the backbone of our communities and are thrilled to provide the resources and digital tools to help them continue to grow and thrive."

Additionally, winners will receive Mastercard's new Digital Doors toolkit. The Digital Doors toolkit includes their digital diagnostic service, one-on-one business mentorship, as well as offers and resources from Jobble, Mastercard Trust Center, Microsoft Advertising, SimplyPayMe, and Zoho. The toolkit also includes cybersecurity tools developed to help small businesses defend themselves against cyber threats.

The contest opened on July 15, and eligible LA-based business owners are encouraged to enter the contest here: mastercard.us/hometeamadvantage.