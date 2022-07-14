Open Championship

Open Championship 2022 Day 1 Recap: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods Chasing Cameron Young

Tiger Woods double bogeyed his first hole at the 2022 Open Championship and sits ten strokes off the top spot on the leaderboard

The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews is underway and American Cameron Young looks to have an early stronghold atop the 2022 Open leaderboard after shooting eight-under par in round one. 

Pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy currently sits alone in second place after completing his first round with six strokes under par. Australian golfer Cameron Smith, the sixth ranked golfer in the world, is in third after shooting five-under par.

Young, McIlroy and Smith could have their respective leads at the 2022 Open Championship whittle away this morning and early afternoon as dozens of golfers remain on the course at St. Andrews. 

Among those golfers still finishing round one is Tiger Woods who is playing with US Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick and Max Homa during the tournament’s first two rounds. 

Let’s take a look at where he stands and other noteworthy news coming out of the first day at St Andrews: 

What is Tiger Woods score today?

Tiger Woods is two-over par through the first hole at the 2022 Open Championship. 

Woods’ double bogey on the first hole at the Old Course puts him T-96 on the leaderboard as of 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday. 

Why did Justin Rose withdraw from the British Open? 

Justin Rose sustained a back injury during a practice round Wednesday and officially withdrew from The Open on Thursday morning.

He was grouped with fellow English golfer Tommy Fleetwood and Italian golfer Francesco Molinari. 

The R&A announced Rose’s withdrawal after  Fleetwood and Molinari began play on their first hole Thursday. 

US golfer Cameron Young plays from the 18th tee during his opening round 64 on the first day of The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on July 14, 2022. - Cameron Young of the United States stormed into the clubhouse lead in the first round of the British Open on Thursday after shooting an eight-under-par round of 64. Young, 25, produced a flawless round featuring no bogeys and eight birdies, including five on the outward nine and one at the 18th.

What does the 2022 Open Championship leaderboard look like?

Young, McIlroy and Smith sit on top the 2022 leaderboard at St Andrews. Xander Schauffele, the fifth ranked golfer in the world, finished at three-under par and is tied for eighth.

Ahead of Schauffele on the leaderboard is fellow American Kurt Kitayama, who finished second at last weekend’s Scottish Open. Kitayama's four-under, first-round effort left him in a four-way tie for fourth place as of Thursday 10:30 a.m. ET.

Also tied for fourth place are amateur Barclay Brown, Australian golfer Brad Kennedy and English golfer Lee Westwood.

Where is St Andrews golf course?

St Andrews, known as “The Home of Golf,” is located in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland. 

Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (the R&A) was founded in 1754 making it one of the oldest golf clubs in the world. 

In addition to hosting The Open Championship, the R&A hosts the Amateur Championship – known to some as the British Amateur Championship.

Open ChampionshipTiger WoodsRory McIlroy
