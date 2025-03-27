Opening Day 2025 at Dodger Stadium in photos

By Jonathan Lloyd and Mekahlo Medina

The World Series champions are back at Dodger Stadium.

See scenes from the Dodgers 2025 home opener Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

13 photos
Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) laughs on the field during batting practice prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
11/13
Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (72) during batting practice prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
12/13
Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) talks with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) as interpreter Daichi Sekizaki looks on, prior to the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
13/13
Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) talks with Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) during batting practice prior to the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
