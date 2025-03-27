Opening Day 2025 at Dodger Stadium in photos By Jonathan Lloyd and Mekahlo Medina • Published 44 mins ago • Updated 35 mins ago The World Series champions are back at Dodger Stadium. See scenes from the Dodgers 2025 home opener Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. 13 photos 1/13 Mekahlo Medina Scenes from the Dodgers’ 2025 home opener. 2/13 Mekahlo Medina Scenes from the Dodgers' 2025 home opener. 3/13 Mekahlo Medina Scenes from the Dodgers' 2025 home opener. 4/13 Mekahlo Medina Scenes from the Dodgers' 2025 home opener. 5/13 Mekahlo Medina Scenes from the Dodgers' 2025 home opener. 6/13 Mekahlo Medina Scenes from the Dodgers' 2025 home opener. 7/13 Mekahlo Medina Scenes from the Dodgers' 2025 home opener. 8/13 Mekahlo Medina Scenes from the Dodgers' 2025 home opener. 9/13 Mekahlo Medina Scenes from the Dodgers' 2025 home opener. 10/13 © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) laughs on the field during batting practice prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images 11/13 © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (72) during batting practice prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images 12/13 Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) talks with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) as interpreter Daichi Sekizaki looks on, prior to the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images 13/13 Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) talks with Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) during batting practice prior to the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images This article tagged under: DodgersDodgers Stadium More Photo Galleries Images: Tornado knocks down trees in Pico Rivera neighborhood Photos: MLB unveils new limited edition Takashi Murakami collection for 2025 Tokyo Series between Dodgers and Cubs Photos: See the aftermath of plane, helicopter crash in the Potomac River Photos: Massive response to crash of commercial jet, helicopter into Potomac