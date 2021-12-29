Packers' Aaron Rodgers Won't Rule Out Retirement After 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers won't rule out retirement after 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could this season be Aaron Rodgers' last in the NFL?

It sounds insane considering the reigning MVP is still playing at an All-Pro-level, but the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback hinted at a potential retirement when asked about it on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't rule (retirement) out," Rodgers said (h/t Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette). "I'm just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process."

Rodgers later discussed how he wants to go out while still playing at a high level.

"One of the things that, obviously (I've thought about), is wanting to not be a bum on the way out and still be able to play I think is important to me," Rodgers said. "If this year has taught me anything, it's that I can still play."

This isn't the first time that a Packers quarterback has teased a potential retirement. Rodgers' predecessor Brett Favre retired and unretired multiple times in his final seasons. Favre, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, left the Packers in 2008 after 16 seasons with the team. He played three more years with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings before finally hanging up his cleats in 2010.

It's fair to say no one knows what Rodgers will be doing next year. Last offseason, Rodgers requested a trade before agreeing to a reworked contract with Green Bay. The trade (and now retirement) speculation hasn't stopped during the season though, even as the Packers have posted a 12-3 record and Rodgers is the MVP favorite.

So, will it be Green Bay, another NFL city or a retirement home for the 10-time Pro Bowler in 2022? We'll just have to wait and see.