You stay classy, San Diego. Padres warn fans about behavior ahead of NLDS Game 3

The Padres have a reminder for fans as the National League Division Series against the Dodgers shifts to San Diego.

In a statement emailed to season ticket holders and posted on social media ahead of Game 3 at Petco Park, Padres team president Erik Greupner reminded fans about the team's zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior. The best-of-five series turned contentious Sunday night when tempers flared on the field and in the stands at Dodger Stadium.

Game 2 was delayed for 12 minutes after rowdy fans tossed baseballs in the direction of San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then threw trash onto the outfield. Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall.

As Betts rounded the bases and fans cheered, Profar stared at the crowd in the left-field stands and hopped up and down several times before finally taking the ball from his glove and throwing the ball to the infield.

Additionally, Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty and Padres third baseman Manny Machado directed expletives at each other a handful of times, including after Flaherty hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch and after he struck out Machado.

Another storyline from Sunday developed when Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said it was “bothersome” and “unsettling” that a ball Machado threw toward the Dodgers dugout seemed intended for him during the game. Roberts said he didn't notice Machado's throw in real time but later saw a video of the toss.

“It was unsettling. … And the ball was directed at me with something behind it," Roberts said.

Roberts said the ball didn't hit him because of netting.

After all that, the series shifts to San Diego for Game 3 Tuesday and Game 4 Wednesday. Game 5, if necessary, would be back in LA.

In his statement to fans, Greupner credited fans with creating the best home-field advantage in baseball while reiterating that any fan who throws items onto the field or makes offensive, foul or abusive comments to anyone will be ejected.

Stay classy, San Diego. pic.twitter.com/GPzjlQaLFS — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2024

“Our game is at its best when our players and fans give everything they have for their team and city while showing respect and sportsmanship towards players and fans of the opposing team,” Greupner wrote. “There is never an excuse for abusive speech or behavior towards others at Petco Park.

“As we continue our push for a World Series Championship, our team needs you more than ever,” Greupner added. “Please continue to cheer for the Padres with all you have while showing class and good sportsmanship to those around you.”

The team also posted a comment from manager Mike Shildt, who borrowed a classic phrase from the movie "Anchorman."

"We're back to San Diego with a very, very loud raucous, aggressive, hungry crowd that's going to be super excited and going to be getting after it," Shildt said. "But I know also that we'll stay classy, San Diego."

The Padres drew a club-record 3,314,593 fans to the downtown ballpark, with 56 sellouts in 80 games. They gave up one home game to play a two-game opening series in Seoul, South Korea, against the Dodgers.