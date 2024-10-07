Padres power and defense dazzles in 10-2 blowout win over Dodgers to even NLDS at one game apiece

Tensions ran high at Dodger Stadium during Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday night.

Over the last six years, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have turned into bitter rivals. Ever since Manny Machado switched uniforms from blue to brown after the 2018 season, betting the entirety of his $300 million contract that his Padres would win the World Series before the Dodgers.

Words have been exchanged, benches have cleared, and emotions have boiled over after both teams took turns defeating the other in a playoff series over the last five seasons.

So with Game 1 of their playoff trilogy now in the rearview, the Padres knew they had to recapture their identity for Game 2.

If Yu Darvish could pitch against the Dodgers as he has his entire career, if San Diego slugged as they have in the second half of the season, and played defense they way they have all year, then they would even the National League Division Series at one game apiece.

And that’s exactly what happened over the course of nine innings and 27 outs in Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium.

The Padres hit a total of six homers, blowing out the Dodgers 10-2, because Darvish pitched like the five-time All-Star he is, carving up the Dodgers lineup like a chef serving Thanksgiving dinner.

Darvish dumbfounded Dodgers hitters, allowing just one run on three hits in seven strong innings with three strikeouts.

The Padres immediately gave Darvish a lead to protect after Fernando Tatis Jr. took Dodgers’ starter Jack Flaherty deep for a solo shot into the Dodgers bullpen in the first inning.

Fernando Tatis Jr. gets the scoring started RIGHT AWAY! #NLDS pic.twitter.com/hjlvkWg696 — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2024

Former Dodger, David Peralta extended the lead with a two-run homer in the top of the second.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the second inning, but they wilted when Tommy Edman hit a line drive to Luis Arraez at first base that turned into an easy inning-ending double play.

The Padres defense dazzled, taking away runs instead of giving away runs the way they did in Game 1 on Saturday night.

Jurickson Profar set the tone in the first inning, robbing former MVP Mookie Betts from a game-tying home run.

Profar’s web gem was just one of many on the night for San Diego, as they flashed the leather all night long, perplexing the Dodgers hitters and squashing rallies before they began.

It's Jackson Merrill's turn to get in on the fun!



All three @Padres outfielders have shown out tonight! #NLDS pic.twitter.com/xHmxD52Gvu — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2024

The Padres got back to the brand of baseball that got them here, and made them many MLB analysts pick to win the World Series this season. More importantly, it helped them head back down the 5-freeway with a series split in hand.

That didn't stop the bad blood between the two teams from boiling over onto the field throughout the game. The hatred and vitriol between the two teams, and their fan bases was on full display during the game.

First it was Profar who jawed with fans after his home run robbery in the first inning. Then it was Tatis Jr. who got into it with many of the 54,119 fans in attendance. Later, it was Flaherty and Machado exchanging expletives after he struck out for the first out in the sixth inning.

I wonder if they're meeting up for dinner and drinks after the game. #Dodgers #Padres NLDS Game 2 https://t.co/DLGVp8VNUl — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 7, 2024

Finally, it was fans throwing baseballs onto the field during the bottom of the seventh inning that prompted Dodger Stadium security to encompass the outfield, leading to a lengthy delay.

Los Angeles only was able to muster up a few more opportunities before the Padres broke the game open with six total home runs in the blowout victory. The six homers allowed by the Dodgers were the most the team has ever allowed in a playoff game in franchise history.

Tatis Jr. hit two, with Peralta, rookie Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts, and catcher Kyle Higashioka all hitting one.

Max Muncy hit a home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

The Dodgers now look to avoid deja vu from their 2022 NLDS series loss to San Diego. In that series, the Dodgers won the first game, then proceeded to lose the next three, including back-to-back games at Petco Park.

The Dodgers have lost four consecutive Game 2's of a playoff series and seven of eight overall.

The series now shifts to San Diego for Game 3 on Tuesday night at 6:08 PM PT.