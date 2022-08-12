Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended 80 Games for Violating MLB's PED Policy

Padres’ Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday.

“The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, a PED substance in violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the release said.

The suspension is effective immediately and will keep Tatis sidelined through the beginning of next season. He will be ineligible for the postseason if the Padres maintain their standing.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay,” the Padres said in a statement. “We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

The MLB Players Association also released a statement on behalf of Tatis, where he stated he “inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.” Tatis later wrote, “After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason, I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately.”

The news comes as a huge blow to the Padres’ title hopes this year. Just a few weeks ago, the Friars acquired Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals to bolster the lineup that also includes six-time All-Star Manny Machado.

Tatis had not yet played in 2022 after a motorcycle accident in March, but recently began rehab assignment in Double-A after suffering a fractured wrist in the crash.