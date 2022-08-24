Patrick Mahomes Honors ‘Legend' Len Dawson Following Hall of Famer's Death

Mahomes honors ‘legend’ Dawson following Hall of Famer’s death originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The news of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson’s death on Wednesday has led to an outpouring of condolences and commemoration, including a message from one of the game’s best quarterbacks today.

Dawson and Patrick Mahomes are the two starting quarterbacks in Kansas City Chiefs history to lead the team to a Super Bowl title. On Wednesday morning, Mahomes took a moment to honor another franchise legend.

“RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family,” Mahomes wrote in a tweet:

RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AKMhxoUFYH — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 24, 2022

Dawson got the start for the Chiefs in Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers. Though they lost that contest, he was soon named Super Bowl MVP when he and the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Fifty years later, Mahomes earned the same honor when Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

In all, Dawson spent 14 seasons with the organization from 1962 through his final NFL season in 1975. He was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and Mahomes is well on his way to joining him in Canton, Ohio, someday.