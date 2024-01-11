Patriots expected to part ways with Bill Belichick Thursday, reports say: Watch live coverage

The New England Patriots are expected to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter were first to report the news, citing league sources.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Chad Graff quickly chimed in as well.
Sports
Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.
More to come.