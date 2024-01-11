Patriots expected to part ways with Bill Belichick Thursday, reports say: Watch live coverage

The New England Patriots are expected to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter were first to report the news, citing league sources.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 11, 2024

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources tell me and @MikeReiss. pic.twitter.com/IcibaPpA4S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Chad Graff quickly chimed in as well.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Patriots are moving on and so is the greatest coach of all time.



Bill Belichick won’t be New England’s coach in 2024, per me and @TomPelissero, as his celebrated 24-year tenure, one that included 6 Super Bowl wins, is over. A new era awaits. pic.twitter.com/QRqfe2lkHh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024

Breaking: In a massive shakeup, the Patriots are splitting from Bill Belichick, the most successful coach in NFL history.



Robert Kraft feels the Pats need a new voice. Belichick leaves with 6 Super Bowls in 24 seasons. He went 266-121 with the Patriots. An incredible run. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 11, 2024

