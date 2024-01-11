Patriots

Patriots expected to part ways with Bill Belichick Thursday, reports say: Watch live coverage

Team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick are scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

The New England Patriots are expected to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter were first to report the news, citing league sources.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Chad Graff quickly chimed in as well.

More to come.

