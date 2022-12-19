NFL

Scott Zolak Has Perfect Reaction to Disastrous Pats-Raiders Ending

Jakobi Meyers and Chandler Jones will forever be intertwined in NFL history thanks to the ending of the Patriots and Raiders game Sunday

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast.

Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.

“This might be one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen," Zolak said.

Zo's statement certainly isn't unwarranted. The Patriots have beaten themselves with poor decision-making and undisciplined football all season long. It's the biggest reason they find themselves outside the AFC playoff picture with three regular-season games remaining on the schedule.

They'll have to clean it up next week when they host the Cincinnati Bengals for a must-win showdown at Gillette Stadium.

