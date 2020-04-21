Rob Gronkowski

Reunited: Patriots Trading Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers To Join Brady

By Marc Fortier

[NBC Sports] Rob Gronkowski: 'No room for excuses' heading into Divisional Round matchup vs Chargers
NBC Sports - Boston

The Patriots have reportedly agreed to trade retired Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will reunite with Tom Brady.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the trade.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

Schefter said Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, texted ESPN saying, “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time.”

The Buccaneers were reportedly the only team he wanted to play for.

Sports

Sports news

Riverside County 3 hours ago

Golfers Are Back in the Swing at Riverside County Courses

Chargers 4 hours ago

Chargers Unveil Their New Look With a Blast From the Past

Brady signed with Tampa Bay in free agency.

This article tagged under:

Rob Gronkowski
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us