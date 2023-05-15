Peacock to Host First Ever Exclusive Live-Streamed NFL Playoff Game in 2024

Peacock to host exclusive live-streamed NFL playoff game in 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL playoffs are coming to Peacock.

Peacock will become the home of the first ever exclusive live-streamed NFL playoff game in 2024, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced Monday.

.@peacock will become the home of the FIRST-EVER exclusive live-streamed NFL Playoff Game! pic.twitter.com/iUwwhsidWW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 15, 2023

Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, will present an NFL wild card game in prime time on Saturday, Jan. 13. Kick-off for the game will be slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The exclusive showing will follow the afternoon wild card game to be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET.

With the aforementioned Saturday games and a prime-time wild card game on Sunday – on both NBC and Peacock – NBC will become the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend.

The exclusive Peacock game will also be broadcast on NBC stations in the two competing cities, and available to stream on mobile devices on NFL+.

Peacock also will exclusively stream a regular-season game for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 23 when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.