Penalty Box Attendant Injured by Pane of Glass in Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3

The game was halted as the attendant was carried off on a stretcher

By Nick Goss

BOSTON -- Play was halted in the second period of Friday night's Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden when an NHL official working in one of the penalty boxes was injured after a pane of glass fell on him.

Medical staff at the arena was quick to respond and eventually carried him off the ice on a stretcher.

The incident happened during Bruins fans' celebration of David Pastrnak's goal that put Boston ahead 3-1. It appeared that the pane of glass was dislodged by fans banging on it.

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reported an update on the official during the third period, tweeting "I'm told the NHL official, Joe Foley, of Peabody, was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Seems to be doing OK."

The Bruins entered Game 3 trailing the series 2-0.

