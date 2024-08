Phillies defeat Dodgers 6-2 after earthquake felt during the game, Brusdar Graterol lost for season with injury

Cristopher Sánchez pitched six strong innings, Edmundo Sosa and Kyle Schwarber homered back-to-back in the ninth and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of the National League’s top two teams.

A preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck in the middle of the seventh inning. It was centered near Mettler, California, about 89 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Phillies announcers said they didn't feel it in their booth, but it was noticed in the control truck and in the Dodger Stadium press box. There was no discernible reaction from the crowd of 47,150.

Sánchez (8-7) allowed one run and five hits, struck out two, and walked one to help end the Dodgers' three-game winning streak.

Schwarber’s two-out RBI single knocked Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw (0-2) out of the game in the fifth and gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. After Austin Hays’ double, Kershaw had an 0-2 count on Brandon Marsh before hitting him to set up Schwarber.

Making his third start of the season, Kershaw gave up one run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five against no walks.

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol sustained a strained right hamstring that forced him out in the sixth, a day after he came off the 60-day injured list. The Phillies battered his replacement, Brent Honeywell.

They tacked on three runs in the sixth. Nick Castellanos had an RBI single and Sosa added a two-run single that made it 4-0.

The Dodgers got their first run in the sixth on Will Smith's RBI groundout.

Trailing 4-1 in the seventh, Shohei Ohtani came to the plate as the potential tying run with runners on first and second, but reliever Matt Straham induced a flyout to right to end the inning. Ohtani went 0 for 4.

Teoscar Hernández, the Home Run Derby champion last month, pulled the Dodgers to 4-2 with his 25th homer off Jeff Hoffman in the eighth.

But Sosa went deep leading off the ninth on an 0-2 pitch from Honeywell that landed in the lower right-field seats. Schwarber's 24th homer dinged off the right field foul pole to extend the lead to 6-2.

Dodgers right fielder Andy Pages made the defensive play of the game in the seventh. He caught J.T. Realmuto's fly and fired to third, where Kiké Hernández tagged out a sliding Bryce Harper to complete the inning-ending double play. The Phillies lost their challenge of the call.

Andy Pages on the money to get Bryce Harper at 3rd 🎯 pic.twitter.com/V6O8ihpO6C — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2024

Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman hit his 500th career double in the first.

Freddie Freeman hits the 500th double of his career! pic.twitter.com/unN6FjUu4X — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2024

BAD NEWS FOR BRUSDAR GRATEROL

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol had his season debut interrupted on Tuesday night, sustaining a grade three right hamstring tear while facing his third Philadelphia Phillies batter in the sixth inning.

Dave Roberts said that Brusdar Graterol has a grade 3 hamstring blowout (tear) #Dodgers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) August 7, 2024

After throwing his eighth pitch, he grabbed his right leg and bent over in pain. Graterol was helped off the field by third baseman Kiké Hernández and a trainer. The right-hander was limping and teary-eyed.

Graterol had just come off the 60-day injured list on Monday after missing the first half of the season with right shoulder inflammation.

He retired Bryce Harper on a flyout before Alec Bohm singled. Graterol was facing J.T. Realmuto when he was hurt with the Phillies leading 1-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (lower back soreness) is set to throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday in Arizona. ... RHP Taijuan Walker (right index finger inflammation) will make a second rehab start before rejoining the rotation next week at home.

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (shoulder) had a 30-pitch bullpen session and will have another this week before pitching to hitters ahead of a game in Milwaukee next week.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Tyler Phillips (3-1, 4.39 ERA) makes his first career start against the Dodgers in the series finale Wednesday.

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.63) tries to rebound from a loss at Oakland in which he got rocked for five runs and eight hits over four innings.