Phillip Danault Scores Late, Kings Beat Oilers 5-4 in Series Opener

Phillip Danault scored at 14:46 of the third period, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night in Game 1 of the teams' first-round playoff series.

Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and assist for the Kings. Brandon Lemieux also scored.

Connor McDavid and Kailier Yamamoto each had a goal and assist for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl rounded out the scoring with a power-play goal.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 35 saves. Mike Smith stopped 31 of 35 shots for Edmonton.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Edmonton. The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday.

What a strange sequence of events, ending with a @SeanDurzi goal!



We have the lead!#GKG #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/bUxqUNeTda — x - LA Kings (@LAKings) May 3, 2022

NOTES: Defenseman Darnell Nurse returned to the Oilers’ lineup after missing four games with a knee injury. ... The Kings were playing without Viktor Arvidsson, who left practice early on Saturday. The winger had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 66 games this season. … Monday marked the first playoff game between the Oilers and Kings since 1992, when Edmonton bested Los Angeles in a six-game series in the division semifinals.