Photos: All the Celebrities in Attendance at Lakers Game to Watch LeBron James Make History

The stars were out in full force on Tuesday night in Los Angeles as the Lakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com arena. The celebrities paid thousands of dollars to sit courtside and witness first hand a historic moment as LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record.

Here's some photos of the more notable celebrities in attendance for the momentous milestone.

Here’s a look at some of the notable celebrities on hand hoping to witness James surpass Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the scoring title.