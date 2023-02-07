Photos: All the Celebrities in Attendance at Lakers Game to Watch LeBron James Make History

The stars were out in full force on Tuesday night in Los Angeles as the Lakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com arena. The celebrities paid thousands of dollars to sit courtside and witness first hand a historic moment as LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record.
Here's some photos of the more notable celebrities in attendance for the momentous milestone.
Denzel Washington shakes hands with Shannon Sharpe before the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers on February 7, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Liberty Ross and Jimmy Iovine attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LL Cool J attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bryce James and Bronny James look on during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, talks with James Worthy before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.
Woody Harrelson attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Paul and Denzel Washington speak during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with boxer Floyd Mayweather during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Musician Bad Bunny watches from the sidelines during the second quarter between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jay-Z attends the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers on February 7, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.