Photos: Dodgers Celebrate Their First World Series Title in 32 Years

A baseball season like no other culminated in a scene Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven’t seen in more than three decades.

A comeback win in Game 6 Tuesday night ended the storied franchise’s World Series drought and touched off an on-field celebration in Arlington, Texas in front of a limited number of fans.. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 2-1 to capture a seventh World Series title.

Below, photos from from the postgame celebration. 

13 photos
1/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Walter and manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers hold the commissioners trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
2/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
3/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Edwin Rios #43 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
4/13
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
5/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Julio Urias #7 and Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
6/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
7/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Mookie Betts #50 and Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
8/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
9/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
10/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Corey Seager #5 and Enrique Hernandez #14 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
11/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
12/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: A.J. Pollock #11 and Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
13/13
Getty
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with his daughter after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

