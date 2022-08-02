Vin Scully

Photos: Dodgers Broadcast Legend Vin Scully Through the Years

Vin Scully was born in the Bronx, but he will always have a home in the hearts of Dodgers fans in Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Vin Scully, whose voice was the soundtrack of summer for Dodgers fans for nearly 70 years, has died at age 94.

The beloved broadcaster died at his home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members. In a statement, the #Dodgers called Scully the team’s conscience and “poet laureate.”

Scully called Dodgers games for 67 seasons in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He is the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history. 

1955: Marty Glickman, Ward Wilson, Vin Scully and "Gorgeous" Gussie Moran photographed during an interview in September 1955. (Photo by United Press Association/Sports Studio Photos/Getty Images)
"We have lost an icon,'' said Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. "Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports.  He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian.  He loved people. He loved life.  He loved baseball and the Dodgers.  And he loved his family.

"His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever.  I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.''

Scully broadcast Dodger games from 1950, when the team was in Brooklyn, through his retirement in 2016 at age 88. Below, a look at Scully's path from the Bronx to Dodger Stadium.

USA - CIRCA 1960s: Announcer Vin Scully of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo circa 1960s. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Vincent Edward Scully was born Nov. 29, 1927, in the Bronx. He was the son of a silk salesman who died of pneumonia when Scully was 7. His mother moved the family to Brooklyn, where Scully grew up playing stickball in the streets.

Scully played outfield for two years on the Fordham University baseball team, and began his career by working baseball, football and basketball games for the university’s radio station.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY, 1970: Broadcaster Vince Scully and his wife Joan Crawford (not the actress) look on circa July, 1970 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

At age 22, Scully was hired by a CBS radio affiliate in Washington, D.C.

He soon joined Hall of Famer Red Barber and Connie Desmond in the Brooklyn Dodgers’ radio and television booths. In 1953, at age 25, Scully became the youngest person to broadcast a World Series game, a mark that still stands.

1984 WORLD SERIES- PROMOS -- Pictured: (l-r) NBC Sports' announcers Vin Scully, Joe Garagiola reading NBC headlines at Shea Stadium in Queens, NY for the 1984 World Series promos on September 7, 1984 (Photo by Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Next came the move west with the Dodgers in 1958.

Scully credited the birth of the transistor radio as “the greatest single break” of his career. Fans had trouble recognizing the lesser players during the Dodgers’ first four years in the vast Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Portrait of American sportscasters Vin Scully (left) and Jerry Doggett (1916 - 1997) as they pose together in Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, 1960. (Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images)

“They were 70 or so odd rows away from the action,” he said in 2016. “They brought the radio to find out about all the other players and to see what they were trying to see down on the field.”

That habit carried over when the team moved to Dodger Stadium in 1962. Fans held radios to their ears, and those not present listened from home or the car, allowing Scully to connect generations of families with his words.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully points to the sign as he receives an applause during the seventh inning stretch against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In 1972, his first wife, Joan, died of an accidental overdose of medicine. He was left with three young children. Two years later, he met the woman who would become his second wife, Sandra, a secretary for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams. She had two young children from a previous marriage.

She died of complications of ALS at age 76 in 2021. The couple, who were married 47 years, had daughter Catherine together.

The Vin Scully Show
CBS via Getty Images
The Vin Scully Show. From left, Vin Scully and Lawrence Welk. Image dated April 11, 1972. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Scully was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that year, and also had the stadium’s press box named for him in 2001. The street leading to Dodger Stadium’s main gate was named in his honor in 2016.

That same year he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vin Scully, Dodgers legendary sportscaster. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Scully also called play-by-play for NFL games and PGA Tour events as well as calling 25 World Series and 12 All-Star Games. He was NBC’s lead baseball announcer from 1983-89.

After retiring in 2016, Scully made just a handful of appearances at Dodger Stadium and his sweet voice was heard narrating an occasional video played during games. Mostly, he was content to stay close to home.

“I just want to be remembered as a good man, an honest man, and one who lived up to his own beliefs,” he said in 2016.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during his induction into the team's Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, in Los Angeles. Scully has culled items from his personal collection of memorabilia for auction on Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

This article tagged under:

Vin ScullyDodgers
