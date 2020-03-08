Photos: Lakers and Clippers Battle for LA

By Shahan Ahmed

For the third time during the 2019-20 season, the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers met early Sunday afternoon, and both teams were at full strength for this local rivalry meeting.

The Clippers were the home team, but the Lakers had solid representation in the stands, which made for a fun atmosphere. The dueling fans and the dueling teams added extra spice to the meeting between two of the best teams in the NBA.

The stars were out, with LeBron James, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis all starting strong, and celebrities like Jay-Z, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen all sitting courtside.

Shahan Ahmed
LeBron James scores while being fouled during the Los Angeles Lakers versus LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Paul George attacks the rim during the Los Angeles Lakers versus LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
LeBron James scores during the Los Angeles Lakers versus LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Jay-Z arrives at his courtside seat for the Los Angeles Lakers versus LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Anthony Davis scores during the Los Angeles Lakers versus LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Lou Williams attacks the rim during the Los Angeles Lakers versus LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Kawhi Leonard dribbles during the Los Angeles Lakers versus LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Paul George attacks the rim during the Los Angeles Lakers versus LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Kawhi Leonard scores during the Los Angeles Lakers versus LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Kyle Kuzma warms up prior to the Clippers versus Lakers on March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Lou Williams warms up prior to the Clippers versus Lakers on March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Kawhi Leonard warms up prior to the Clippers versus Lakers on March 8, 2020.
Shahan Ahmed
Kawhi Leonard warms up prior to the Clippers versus Lakers on March 8, 2020.

