Photos: Lakers and Clippers Battle for LA

For the third time during the 2019-20 season, the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers met early Sunday afternoon, and both teams were at full strength for this local rivalry meeting.

The Clippers were the home team, but the Lakers had solid representation in the stands, which made for a fun atmosphere. The dueling fans and the dueling teams added extra spice to the meeting between two of the best teams in the NBA.

The stars were out, with LeBron James, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis all starting strong, and celebrities like Jay-Z, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen all sitting courtside.