Photos: MLB unveils new limited edition Takashi Murakami collection for 2025 Tokyo Series between Dodgers and Cubs

Baseball and art have long been storytellers in their own right. One captures history in the crack of a bat; the other freezes moments in vibrant color and texture. But when these two worlds collide, something extraordinary happens.

Enter the Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series Collection—a stunning fusion of sports and contemporary art, set to launch on March 7, 2025, ahead of the highly anticipated MLB Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

For those unfamiliar with Takashi Murakami, the Japanese artist is a global icon, celebrated for his signature Superflat style—playful motifs, kaleidoscopic colors, and a distinctive blend of high and low culture. His influence stretches from fine art galleries to fashion show, and now, to the world of Major League Baseball.

In this groundbreaking collaboration, Murakami brings his artistic vision to one of baseball’s most historic international events, creating a must-have collection for fans, collectors, and culture enthusiasts alike.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series Collection, presented by Complex, is a love letter to the game’s deep roots in Japan. With Shohei Ohtani leading the charge as MLB’s most electrifying player, and fellow Japanese stars Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Seiya Suzuki, and Shota Imanaga also taking center stage, the connection between the U.S. and Japan through baseball has never been stronger.

Murakami himself acknowledged the significance of this moment, stating, "I think this new collection builds upon the historical friendship between Japan and the United States. I feel lucky to be able to work alongside Complex, MLB, and highlight Shohei Ohtani, an outstanding athlete who has emerged from Japan and made a name for himself on the global stage. This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of."

The collection will feature an array of limited-edition merchandise, including Nike MLB t-shirts and hoodies, as well as official Nike Limited jerseys for both the Dodgers and Cubs. Fanatics will offer specially designed player jerseys adorned with Murakami’s iconic floral artwork, featuring stars like Ohtani, Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman for the Dodgers, alongside Imanaga, Suzuki, and Dansby Swanson for the Cubs. But the magic doesn’t stop with apparel—collectors can get their hands on New Era caps, Rawlings baseballs and gloves, Victus bats, keychains, and more, all infused with Murakami’s unmistakable aesthetic.

Photos: MLB unveils new limited edition Takashi Murakami collection for 2025 Tokyo Series between Dodgers and Cubs

For trading card aficionados, the Topps x Murakami MLB Tokyo Series Matchup Set will be a crown jewel. Priced at $120, this exclusive 25-card set highlights top players from the Dodgers and Cubs with stunning Murakami artwork. The chase card? A one-of-one dual-autographed card featuring Murakami and Shohei Ohtani, destined to be one of the most coveted pieces of memorabilia in recent memory.

𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐊: Topps x @takashipom MLB Tokyo Series Matchup set.@Complex is proud to be the exclusive retailer for the set.



This 25-card set features Takashi Murakami artwork celebrating top players from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, including Shohei Ohtani,… pic.twitter.com/n0XOsXlRII — Topps (@Topps) February 27, 2025

Murakami’s brand, Ohana Hatake, is also rolling out a special edition of its Surippa Ohana slides, featuring the Dodgers and Cubs logos seamlessly blended into his signature flower motif. These slides, like the entire collection, are more than just merchandise—they are wearable art, bridging the worlds of fashion, sport, and culture.

Fans eager to immerse themselves in this artistic spectacle will have the opportunity to attend exclusive Complex pop-up events in Los Angeles and Tokyo. The LA event will run from March 7-9 at Complex LA, while the Tokyo pop-up will take place from March 8-21 in the heart of Shibuya. These immersive experiences will showcase Murakami-inspired installations and MLB history, making them a must-visit for both baseball purists and art lovers.

The Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series Collection will be available online at Complex.com, Fanatics.com, and MLBShop.com starting March 7. Additionally, select products will be sold at Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Clubhouse stores, and the MLB Flagship Store in New York City. For fans lucky enough to attend the Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome on March 18-19, an in-person shopping experience awaits.

As the countdown to the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series begins, this collection cements itself as more than just a merchandise drop—it’s a cultural event, a celebration of baseball’s global reach, and a testament to the power of collaboration. Whether you’re a lifelong baseball fan, an art connoisseur, or someone who simply appreciates the beauty of the unexpected, the Murakami x MLB collection is a grand slam in every sense of the word.