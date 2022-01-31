Photos: See the Transformation of the Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Track

The LA Memorial Coliseum has provided a spectacular stage for football, concerts, speeches, the Olympics and more.
But something different is roaring into the historic venue this weekend.
NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum will be on a quarter-mile asphalt oval track built around the stadium's football field. The season-opening Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum exhibition race is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. California time.
Below, photos show how the Coliseum was transformed for the race on a quarter-mile asphalt oval.
Barriers are placed at the Clash at the Coliseum track.
A view of the Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR track.
Erica Wilkerson of NASCAR and members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson tour the track prior to the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Coliseum on January 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Aerial view of the Los Angeles Coliseum under construction for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, on December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Construction takes place in preparation for the NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Coliseum on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Construction takes place in preparation for the NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Coliseum on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Construction takes place in preparation for the NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Coliseum on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Construction takes place in preparation for the NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Coliseum on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Construction takes place in preparation for the NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Coliseum on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)