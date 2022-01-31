Photos: See the Transformation of the Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Track

The LA Memorial Coliseum has provided a spectacular stage for football, concerts, speeches, the Olympics and more.

But something different is roaring into the historic venue this weekend.

NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum will be on a quarter-mile asphalt oval track built around the stadium's football field. The season-opening Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum exhibition race is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. California time.

Below, photos show how the Coliseum was transformed for the race on a quarter-mile asphalt oval.