Photos: Top 10 Los Angeles Sports Moments of 2022

The 2022 sports calendar saw a lot of significant moments for fans in Los Angeles. New champions were crowned, heroes were hailed, legends were saluted, and we bid farewell to one of the GOATs.
Regardless of the sport, season, or team, together we cheered each moment as if it were our own. Championship City added a few more crowns to its illustrious case, and the
Heisman Trophy returned home.
Here are the top 10 best Los Angeles sports moments that highlighted our 2022 year:
Honorable Mention: Reid Detmers Throws No-Hitter For Angels
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers became the youngest player to throw a no-hitter in franchise history when he shutout the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 on May 10, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Honorable Mention: No. 7 USC defeats No. 16 UCLA in instant classic at Rose Bowl
The crosstown showdown reached its apex on November 19, 2022, when USC and UCLA met in front of a sellout crowd at the Rose Bowl with both teams ranked in the top 16 in the country. The offensive explosion between both teams became an instant classic, with USC hanging on for the 48-45 victory over UCLA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Honorable Mention: Chloe Kim wins gold again!
Long Beach native Chloe Kim, won the gold medal for the second consecutive Olympics in Women's Snowboard Halfpipe at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 10, 2022 in Zhangjikaou, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
No. 10: Rams defeat rival 49ers in NFC Championship
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner Aaron Donald put his stamp on the Rams' 2022 Super Bowl run when he wrapped up 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo on the final play of the game, forcing an interception that sealed the team's 20-17 victory over their rivals in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
No. 9: Move Over Mailman, the King is coming
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James passed Karl Malone for second on the NBA's all-time scoring list on March 19, 2022 against the Washington Wizards in Washington, DC. James is expected to surpass another Lakers' legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to become the all-time leading scorer in the NBA early in 2023. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
No. 8: Clayton Kershaw Starts the 92nd All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Three-time Cy Young Award winner and Los Angeles Dodgers legend, Clayton Kershaw, started the 92nd All-Star Game on July 19, 2022, in front of his home crowd at Dodger Stadium. It was the first Midsummer Classic at Chavez Ravine in 42 years. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
No. 7: UCLA stuns North Carolina in Women's Soccer National Championship
The UCLA Bruins women's soccer was on the brink of losing the national championship to the North Carolina Tar Heels at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC on December 5, 2022. Trailing 2-0 in the 80th minute, UCLA scored two goals in the final few minutes to send the game to extra time. Maricarmen Reyes scored a go-ahead goal off a rebound in the 107th minute and top-seeded UCLA rallied past North Carolina 3-2 to win their second national championship in school history. (Photo by John Joyner/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
No. 6: USA defeats Iran to advance to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
The United States Men's National Soccer Team needed a win over Iran in their final matchup of group play in order to advance to Round of 16. Thanks to Christian Pulisic, AKA Captain America, the U.S. defeated Iran 1-0 to advance to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They would eventually lose to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, but their run electrified fans across the country, including in Los Angeles. (Photo by David S Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
No. 5: USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy
Coming off one of their worst season's in school history, USC football made headlines when they announced the hiring of head coach Lincoln Riley, formerly of Oklahoma. His quarterback in Norman from 2021 followed him to Southern California, and together they brought the program back to relevancy in one the fastest single-season turnarounds in history. Led by Williams, the Trojans were ranked No. 4 in the country heading into their Pac 12 Championship Game against Utah. Williams injured his hamstring early in that game, and USC lost the Pac 12 crown and missed out on the College Football Playoff. But the game showed how valuable Williams is to his team, and a week later he was awarded the Heisman Trophy at the New York Marriott Marquis Astor Ballroom on December 10, 2022, becoming the eighth USC player to win the Heisman, more than any other school in College Football history. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Kate Foultz/Los Angeles Dodgers)
No. 4: Dodgers Break Franchise Record For Wins
The Los Angeles Dodgers shattered their previous franchise record for wins (106), and recorded the second-most wins in National League history when they defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on October 4, 2022, to set a new franchise record with 111 wins. The team retooled in the offseason by adding longtime Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and would eventually go on to lose to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. (Photo by Kate Foultz/Los Angeles Dodgers)
No. 3: Women's Tennis bids farewell to the GOAT
Compton native, Serena Williams, played the last match of her career on September 02, 2022 during the third round of the 2022 USA Open. After becoming oldest woman ever to defeat a top-three ranked player in her second match, she was defeated by Ajla Tomljanović in the third round, losing in three hard-fought sets. Williams had announced her retirement a few weeks before the tournament and the greatest women's tennis player of all-time finishs her career with 73 career titles, and 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era, and the second-most in history. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
No. 2: LAFC Wins 1st MLS Cup
LAFC one their first-ever MLS Cup in dramatic fashion on November 5, 2022 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Trailing 3-2 to the Philadelphia Union with just seconds remaining in the match, summer transfer Gareth Bale scored the equalizer in the 128th minute to send the match to penalty kicks. Backup goalkeeper John McCarthy made two stunning saves and Ilie Sanchez netted the final penalty to give the club, only in their fifth year, the trophy. The game is widely considered the greatest MLS Cup Final in history and possibly one of the greatest soccer games ever played. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
No 1: Rams win the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles Rams became the second consecutive Super Bowl champion to win the big game inside their home stadium when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood California in Super Bowl LVI. The back-and-forth battle saw first-year quarterback Matthew Stafford connect on the game-winning touchdown to MVP Cooper Kupp for the team's first championship in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)