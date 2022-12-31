Photos: Top 10 Los Angeles Sports Moments of 2022

The 2022 sports calendar saw a lot of significant moments for fans in Los Angeles. New champions were crowned, heroes were hailed, legends were saluted, and we bid farewell to one of the GOATs.

Regardless of the sport, season, or team, together we cheered each moment as if it were our own. Championship City added a few more crowns to its illustrious case, and the Heisman Trophy returned home.

Here are the top 10 best Los Angeles sports moments that highlighted our 2022 year: