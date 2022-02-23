UFC

Police Bodycam Video of Jon Jones' Arrest Shows the UFC Star Headbutt Patrol Car

Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Sept. 24 on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence

Jon Jones
USA TODAY

Bodycam video of Jon Jones' arrest in September shows the UFC star headbutt a police car during a verbal tirade with officers.

Jones, the former light heavyweight champion, was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle just hours after he was honored by the UFC Hall of Fame.

The video, obtained by The Las Vegas Review-Journal, shows the 34-year-old Jones handcuffed and surrounded by officers outside The Mirage on the Las Vegas strip. Jones began asking for the names of the officers, at one point calling an officer a "f***ing nerd."

“Bro, hang me, hurt me and kill me. What did I do?” Jones said. “A Black man can’t drink? Getting elected into the Hall of Fame, and now this is what I got?”

An emotional Jones then began questioning officers as to what he did. He repeatedly shouted "I hate you!" before he slammed his head on the hood of a patrol car.

Officers then placed Jones into the car. The initial charge of injuring or tampering with a vehicle was a felony, but Jones served no jail time after taking a plea deal.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sports

Sports news

IOC 12 hours ago

Olympics Say Goodbye to Asia After a Star-Crossed Run. When Could They Return?

Cryptocurrency 13 hours ago

These Crypto Enthusiasts Are Trying to Raise $4 Billion to Buy the Denver Broncos

The domestic violence charge was dropped in December and Jones pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of destroying property of another. ESPN reported that Jones was ordered to stay out of trouble, pay $750 restitution to the victim and attend anger management counseling.

This article tagged under:

UFCJon Jones
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us