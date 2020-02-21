Kobe

Postponed Lakers-Clippers Game Rescheduled for April 9

By Associated Press

FILE - In this June 7, 2009 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers that was postponed following Kobe Bryant's death has been rescheduled for April 9.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, two days after Bryant's death in a helicopter crash.

The Lakers will play at home on three straight nights, with the NBA saying Friday that the game against Golden State scheduled for April 9 will be played April 7 and the game against Chicago set for April 7 will be played April 8. Chicago's game at the Clippers scheduled for April 8 will be played April 6.

