Predicting Who Will Lead the NBA in 3-Pointers Made in 2022-23 Season

Three-pointers are the name of the game.
Long-distance shooting has revolutionized the modern NBA as more and more teams are focused on spacing the floor and attempting 3-pointers.
Of course, you can’t mention 3-pointers without bringing up Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s imprint in that regard, and he’s expected to continue his blistering shooting in 2022-23.
As the new NBA regular season approaches, let’s take a look at who could lead the league in 3-pointers made per game:
Who will lead the NBA in 3-pointers made in 2022-23?
Curry led all NBA players with 4.5 3-pointers made per game last year, and he’s expected to do so again. Here’s a look at the odds of the top 10 players who could lead that category in 2022-23, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: -210
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: +500
- Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors: +1200
- Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers: +1500
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks: +1500
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: +2000
- Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets: +2200
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors: +2500
- Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers: +3000
- Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks: +3000
Who are the all-time leaders in 3-pointers made?
Curry broke the all-time 3-pointers made record last season and has 3,117 and counting heading into 2022-23. Ray Allen made 2,973, while Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has 2,593 and counting.
Who are the all-time leaders in 3-point percentage?
Steve Kerr has the top spot with 45.4% shooting from deep, while Hubert Davis is second at 44.1%. Two active players come in tied behind them at 43.9%: Joe Harris and Seth Curry.
