Quinnipiac Comes From Behind to Beat Minnesota for First Ever National Championship

Three minutes was all Quinnipiac needed Saturday night.

The Bobcats pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 win over Minnesota to secure the hockey program's first ever national championship.

🏆 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🏆



For the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘, Quinnipiac wins the National Championship by defeating Minnesota, 3-2, in an overtime thriller.

The top-ranked Golden Gophers asserted themselves with a 2-0 lead early in the second period and looked poised to run away with their first title in 20 years.

Unfortunately for the Minnesota defense, they weren't prepared for Quinnipiac's offensive clinic. The Bobcats responded to the early deficit with a goal by Cristophe Tellier to cut the lead in half.

They outshot the Golden Gophers 25-8 throughout the final two quarters, but struggled to find the back of the net.

With less than three minutes remaining in the third period, the Bobcats found an answer from the man whose done it so many times before -- sophomore forward Collin Graf. Graf, who leads the team in points, delivered the equilizer off a powerplay and forced overtime.

Collin Graf just tied the game with the net empty and Quinnipiac with just under three minutes to go.



If anyone was going to score, it was going to be him.



Wow. 2-2. pic.twitter.com/8Q1RzYiixb — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) April 9, 2023

Overtime was all Quinnipiac. After struggling to string together two goals in regulation, the Bobcats claimed their first lead of the night within 10 seconds of the puck drop.

Ten seconds into overtime…



Jacob Quillan calls game and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are national champions for the first time in program history 🥹#ECACHockey x @QU_MIH

pic.twitter.com/4WmkO9fmy2 — ECAC Hockey (@ecachockey) April 9, 2023

Freshman Sam Lipkin and graudate student Zach Metsa once again teamed up to move the puck down the ice before crossing it to freshman Jacob Quillan, who found the back of the net. This was the second and third assist on the night for Lipkin and Metsa, respectively.