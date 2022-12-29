Raiders' Davante Adams Has Straightforward Reaction to Derek Carr Benching

Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas.

The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.

McDaniels justified the move by explaining that the Raiders want to evaluate younger players like Stidham with their playoff hopes essentially dashed at 6-9. But Carr is a popular figure in the locker room and is especially close with top wide receiver Davante Adams, his college teammate at Fresno State who joined the Raiders in 2022 to play with Carr.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And it doesn't sound like Adams is thrilled with the development.

"Obviously, I don't think anybody was excited about it in here," Adams said Wednesday of Carr's benching, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "You know, him being one of my really good friends and the reason why I came here in the first place, I mean, I wouldn't be here right now if he wasn't here, so I think everybody knows how I feel about him."

Adams also backed Carr in an Instagram post Wednesday night.

#Raiders star WR Davante Adams weighs in on social media on his good friend being benched: https://t.co/7eYi10k2sf pic.twitter.com/g0saz0Nbp2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2022

"This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider," Adams wrote. "One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever and if you can’t respect it (excuse my language) [middle finger emoji] you!!!"

Carr reportedly is stepping away from the team altogether to allow Stidham -- who played under McDaniels in New England -- to take the reins. Carr's benching very well may precede Vegas releasing the 31-year-old altogether: The Raiders would only take a $5.9 million cap hit if they cut him before Feb. 15, as opposed to paying his $32.9 million base salary for 2023 after that date.

If that's the path McDaniels and the Raiders choose, they may be dealing with a disgruntled No. 1 receiver as a result.