Rajon Rondo Fractures Hand During Lakers Practice in Orlando

The Los Angeles Lakers thought they were entering "The Bubble" more healthy than they've been all season.

Three days in and they're already down a man.

Lakers' point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a fractured right thumb during practice on Sunday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Rondo is expected to undergo surgery as soon as possible and be out six-to-eight weeks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the injury.

Rondo appeared to be in incredible shape entering the bubble, and even revealed on his Instagram that he had been boxing during the last four months while the NBA was suspended due to COVID-19.

The Lakers are already down a guard after starter Avery Bradley opted out on the 2020 resumption of the NBA season because of family reasons. Rondo was among the many guards on the Lakers bench expected to absorb some of Bradley's 24 minutes per game.

Rondo was playing over 20 minutes per game off the bench for the Lakers this season, averaging 7.1 points and five assists during his 14th NBA season.Many fans and Lakers players were excited to see "Playoff Rondo" during the resumption of the NBA season in Orlando, but will now have to wait at least until the second round to do so.

The only silver lining in Rondo's injury is that it occurred early in the bubble. The NBA's season is scheduled to resume on July 30, over two weeks into Rondo's recovery timeline. Presumably, Rondo will be allowed to leave "The Bubble," to undergo surgery and rehab, something he's probably excited for after originally calling his room inside the Gran Destino resort a Motel 6.