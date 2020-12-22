Rams' Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, Chargers' Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa Selected to Pro Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams had two players selected to the Pro Bowl on Monday.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were each selected to the NFL's annual selection of the league's top players. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Joey Bosa were both selected for the LA Chargers.

"Congratulations to Jalen [Ramsey] and Aaron [Donald], both very deserving of that recognition and have been instrumental parts of the success we've had as a team," said Rams' head coach Sean McVay to the media on Monday. "They've consistently played well week-in and week-out."

Donald is a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner and currently is tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 12.5. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his seven NFL seasons.

Ramsey, acquired by the Rams in October of last year in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was named to his first Pro Bowl appearance as a member of the Mob Squad, and his fourth overall in five NFL seasons.

Ramsey only has one interception on the year, but is an elite cornerback that can shut down the opposing team's best receiver week in and week out. Before the season began, Ramsey signed a five-year, $105 million contract that made him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL.

The Rams are fresh off a loss to the winless New York Jets on Sunday at SoFi Stadium that dropped them to 9-5 on the season. With a winning record guaranteed, and a spot in the NFL Playoffs just win one away, many thought more Rams players were deserving of a Pro Bowl selection.

“I certainly feel like there was a couple of guys deserving of it," said McVay when asked if he was surprised more of his players were not selected. "I think when you look at some of those things, it is a reflection of some of your numbers, specifically from an offensive-production standpoint and we've spread the ball around. You've got a handful of backs and a variety of receivers, tight ends and sometimes that does hurt guys’ ability to get voted in."

The Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens led the NFL in Pro Bowl selections this year with seven players each.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers were both named starters for the AFC and NFC, respectively. However, the NFL announced before the season that there would be no Pro Bowl game actually played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the NFL will recognize every player that was selected during a Pro Bowl celebration show airing on ESPN and ABC on January 31. There will also be a Madden NFL 21 video game version of the Pro Bowl played virtually with all the Pro Bowl players selected.

Pro Bowl selections were determined by amassed votes from NFL players, coaches, and fans online.