Rams Cancel Practice Due to COVID-19 Test Results That Require More Testing

The team said two organization members received test results Thursday night that require additional testing Friday, the team said.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Los Angeles Rams have canceled Friday’s practice after two members of the organization received COVID-19 test results that require additional testing.

In a statement, the team said it canceled practice ahead of Sunday’s game in Inglewood against the 49ers out of an abundance of caution. The two organization members received test results Thursday night that require additional testing Friday, the team said.

All team meetings Friday will be held virtually.

The NFL faced a setback earlier this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Thanksgiving Day game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MPV, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media outlets.

