NFL

LA Rams Claim Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers

The former No. 1 overall pick has a new home

By Taylor Wirth

Mayfield claimed by rival Rams amid 49ers QB speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers were not rewarded former No. 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, on Tuesday afternoon. 

 After Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the 27-year-old quarterback was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Los Angeles placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve last week, ending his 2022 season. Mayfield will have an opportunity to start for the Rams with current starting quarterback John Wolford dealing with a neck injury. 

The 49ers were believed to be a potential landing spot for Mayfield after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a foot injury in San Francisco's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, leaving just third-string quarterback Brocky Purdy under center. 

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NBA

NBA Introduces Award for Best Regular-Season Team

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers Teammates From Bench, Checks in Late During Portugal's Win

Head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to pour cold water on the idea in speaking with reporters on a conference call Monday, saying that a potential move for Mayfield would surprise him and that the team feels "real good" about the players they already have after San Francisco signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson.

Shortly after waivers processed, Schefter reported that the 49ers, in fact, did not put in a claim on the former Heisman Trophy winner. 

It appears that San Francisco was not feeling dangerous enough to gamble on Mayfield. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLLos Angeles RamsCarolina Panthers
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us