Rams Defeat 49ers, Will Face Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

By Ali Thanawalla

The Los Angeles Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

San Francisco took a 17-7 lead on a touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to George Kittle late in the third quarter, but the Rams scored 13 unanswered points to hand the 49ers a stunning loss.

The Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium where they will take on the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

The loss to the Rams might have been Garoppolo's last game with the 49ers as the team appears set to move on to 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance next season.

The 49ers were attempting to beat the Rams for the third time this season, but couldn't complete the task.

