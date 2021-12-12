Rams Place 3 Players on COVID-19 List Ahead of NFC West Showdown With Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be dealing with a small COVID-19 outbreak at the least opportune time.

The team placed starting running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and announced that two more players would join him on Sunday.

Starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Donte Deayon were the lastest players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list according to a statement released by the team on Sunday.

That bring the total number of players placed on the COVID-19 list to three, with less than 24 hours remaining until their showdown in the desert with the NFC-West leading Arizona Cardinals.

Earlier in the season, Rams' head coach Sean McVay said that to his knowledge every player on the roster was vaccinated except for one player that he believed was unvaccinated, but had COVID-19 antibodies.

It's unknown if Henderson, Havenstein, or Deayon is the lone unvaccinated player, but all three will be out for a minimum of 10 days, or need two negative tests within a 24 hour span to be eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Rams' can absorb the loss of Henderson Jr. who has been dealing with a thigh injury the last couple weeks. Running back Sony Michel rushed of 121 yards and a touchdown in the team's 37-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 5.

Michel will start in Henderson Jr.'s place and is expected to be a workhorse for the Rams on Monday Night Football.

The loss of Havenstein could be harder for the team to manage as they will already be without starting center Brian Allen. Allen suffered an MCL sprain early in the victory over Jacksonville and was replaced by Los Angeles-native Coleman Shelton.

With Havenstein and Allen out, the Rams will now be without two starters on their offensive line, with Joe Noteboom expected to start at right tackle in place of Havenstein. Noteboom has played both tackle and guard this season.

The Rams and Cardinals will kick off at 5:15PM PT from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.