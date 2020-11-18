Rams Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Los Angeles Rams player has tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately entered self-quarantine, the team announced Tuesday night.

"Out of an abundance of caution we are entering intensive protocol'' with all football activities on Wednesday taking place remotely, except for select players with assigned rehab, the team said in a statement.

Players and coaches will conduct their normal meeting schedule from home.

"The decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials as the health and safety of the team is our highest priority," the statement said.

The player who tested positive was not identified.

The Rams are scheduled to play at Tampa Bay Monday.