Los Angeles Rams

Rams release star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. See the team's farewell message

By releasing Kupp prior to June 1, the Rams will save $20 million toward their 2025 salary cap

By Benjamin Papp

The Los Angeles Rams released wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the team announced Wednesday.

By releasing Kupp prior to June 1, the Rams will save $20 million toward their 2025 salary cap. His guaranteed salary next year is just $5 million.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In a social media post, the Rams said, "A pillar of this franchise and community. There will never be another like No. 10."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Kupp expressed heavy interest in continuing his career with the Rams on social media early last month.

"I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," he said.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

First Alert Forecast 8 mins ago

Storm expected to deliver heavy overnight rain. See the LA rainfall timeline

Wildfires 16 mins ago

3 people charged with fraudulently receiving disaster relief funds for Palisades and Eaton Fires

Kupp was drafted by the Rams in 2017. Through eight seasons with the team, he played 104 games, caught 634 balls for 7,776 total yards and made 57 touchdowns.

He added an additional 742 yards and seven touchdowns during the playoffs including a go ahead score in Super Bowl 56 to push the Rams ahead of the Bengals 23-20, earning him Super Bowl MVP.

His 2021 season is one the greatest statistical seasons in history as he became the fifth player ever to earn the Triple Crowm, being the leagues receptions leader, receiving yards leader and receiving touchdowns leader. Others include Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr., and Ja'Marr Chase.

Kupp will be replaced by former Jets wide receiver Davante Adams who signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Rams. Adams is a three time All-Pro, six time Pro-Bowler, and two time receiving touchdowns leader (2020, 2022.)

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles RamsNFLsportsNFL NewsNFL Free Agency
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us