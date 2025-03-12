The Los Angeles Rams released wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the team announced Wednesday.

By releasing Kupp prior to June 1, the Rams will save $20 million toward their 2025 salary cap. His guaranteed salary next year is just $5 million.

In a social media post, the Rams said, "A pillar of this franchise and community. There will never be another like No. 10."

Kupp expressed heavy interest in continuing his career with the Rams on social media early last month.

"I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," he said.

Kupp was drafted by the Rams in 2017. Through eight seasons with the team, he played 104 games, caught 634 balls for 7,776 total yards and made 57 touchdowns.

He added an additional 742 yards and seven touchdowns during the playoffs including a go ahead score in Super Bowl 56 to push the Rams ahead of the Bengals 23-20, earning him Super Bowl MVP.

His 2021 season is one the greatest statistical seasons in history as he became the fifth player ever to earn the Triple Crowm, being the leagues receptions leader, receiving yards leader and receiving touchdowns leader. Others include Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith Sr., and Ja'Marr Chase.

Kupp will be replaced by former Jets wide receiver Davante Adams who signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Rams. Adams is a three time All-Pro, six time Pro-Bowler, and two time receiving touchdowns leader (2020, 2022.)