Rams Reveal New Logo During Online Unveiling

The Los Angeles Rams revealed their new logo on Monday during a live unveiling on their website and social media platforms.

The team announced a rebrand of their logo, helmet, and uniforms prior to the 2020 season, which will the first played at the brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

For months, the Rams have been teasing the logo, with various machinations of the design leaking online. Two weeks ago, a hat manufactured for the upcoming NFL Draft in Las Vegas leaked and fans reactions were harsh and swift.

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

The actual logo revealed on Monday is similar to the one that leaked, but the biggest difference is in the colors.

"It was like a bad courtroom sketch," Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff told Arash Markazi of the L.A. Times after seeing the leaked cap online. "I was disappointed because there are some resemblances to our new logo that will jade some people when it is revealed, but it had the wrong colors, the wrong shape and it didn't have any of the details that make this logo unique and we think will resonate with Rams fans."

As you can see from the tweets above, the actual logo is not too different from the leaked version. As Demoff pointed out, the main difference is in the colors. The team announced that the new colors are a return to their "Rams Royal Blue" and "Sol Yellow."

Rams Royal. Sol.

Tradition enhanced. pic.twitter.com/bVHgMCjGfT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

“The one thing we heard consistently from our fans over and over in the process was they had a real preference for blue and yellow and the horns,” Demoff said. “The people said the Los Angeles Rams were about blue and yellow and the horns. We really took that to heart and that was the design premise that we started with. There is also a different subset of fans that liked blue and white, so we have also included white as our third color because it does play a part in our history.”

In addition to the new-look logo with the re-shaped horns of the Ram, the team also revealed a logo of a Rams head that has become more synonymous with the team's original logo from 1941 to 1983.

The Rams originally planned to unveil the logo on Saturday afternoon because of the start of the Aries astrological sign in the zodiac calendar, which coincidentally is symbolized with a ram. However, the current coronavirus pandemic put a halt on those plans.

“We decided there’s no perfect time in this world to do this but we wanted to turn the page before our next large community initiative in our new logos and colors,” added Demoff.

The next unveiling will be the team's new redesigned helmet and uniform.

“The uniform reveal is up in the air,” Demoff said. “We want to see when we can get people together again. At one point we thought the first public event at SoFi Stadium would be the uniform unveil in July but we’re probably going to pivot to something post-draft.

“All the plans we had for the uniform unveil included a large public gathering with our fans that can’t take place right now but we want them to be involved because they played a big part in this. They told us they wanted the horns and they wanted blue and yellow and that’s what we did.”

Rams' quarterback Jared Goff and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will wear shirts and hats with the new logo on them when they host a virtual telethon to raise money for the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations from the telethon will go to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Pandemic Relief Fund in direct support of community partners including the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.