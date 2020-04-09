Rams Trade WR Brandin Cooks to Texans for 2nd Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Rams roster makeover continues.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Texans currently have the 57th pick in this month's draft which begins on April 23 and ends on April 25. The three-day event will take place virtually in order to ensure the NFL is in compliance with current COVID-19 regulations. All teams and organizations were asked to isolate and prepare for the draft outside of their team facilities which remain closed. The draft was originally slated to take place in Las Vegas.

On its surface, the trade is a win-win for both teams. The Texans were in need of a wide receiver after trading All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in March.

Meanwhile, the Rams were rumored to be shopping Cooks this offseason in order to create salary cap relief. Cooks is scheduled to make $8 million this season. The 26-year-old receiver signed a five-year, $81 million contract with the Rams in 2018.

Cooks has been traded four times in the last five seasons. He was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2014, and played three seasons in the Big Easy before he was traded to the New England Patriots in 2017. After one season with the Pats, Cooks was traded to the Rams where he helped the Rams make the Super Bowl in 2019.

Cooks joins a growing list of key players from the 2019 roster that will not be on the team in 2020. Eric Weddle, Clay Matthews, Nickell-Robey Coleman, Cory Littleton, Dante Fowler Jr., and Todd Gurley are all no longer on the team.