Whose village? Rams village.

Plans for multi-purpose development in the west San Fernando Valley that includes the Los Angeles Rams headquarters and training center alongside a residential and retail project were announced Monday by the Kroenke Organization.

Rams Village, located in the Warner Center area of Woodland Hills, also would feature parkland, offices, open spaces and indoor entertainment venues, according to the Kroenke Organization, headed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. The mixed-use neighborhood sits on 52 acres at Erwin Street to the North, Canoga Avenue to the East, Oxnard Street to the South and Topanga Canyon Boulevard to the West.

The announcement included new renderings of the proposed development, which would be part of a 100-acre site the organization acquired in 2022.

"As we embark on our 10th season back in Los Angeles, we remain committed to helping shape the future of this great city," Kroenke said in a statement. "Rams Village at Warner Center will continue to transform Woodland Hills by providing a vibrant gathering place for the community through publicly accessible open spaces, new entertainment venues, a retail village, and residential offerings."

The training center would include two grass fields that are currently in place. The proposal calls for an additional 150,000 square foot indoor practice field that could seat up to 2,500 guests. The land currently houses the team's temporary practice facility which opened in August 2024.

The temporary facility will continue to be used through the construction of the permanent headquarters, the organization said.

Adjacent to the Rams headquarters is proposed to be two indoor performance venues, one boasting 5,000 seats and one with 2,500 seats. These venues will serve as settings to bring a variety of new entertainment options to the heart of the San Fernando Valley, from concerts to awards shows, according to the company.