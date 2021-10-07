MLB Playoffs

Rays' Randy Arozarena Pulls Off Straight Steal of Home Vs. Red Sox

Arozarena's incredible steal extended Tampa Bay's lead in Game 1 of the ALDS

By Justin Leger

The Boston Red Sox already have their hands full with Tampa Bay Rays postseason hero Randy Arozarena.

The rookie outfielder, who notched 10 home runs in last year's playoffs and was named ALCS MVP, showed up on the big stage again Thursday night. After blasting a solo homer in the fourth inning, Arozarena added another run with a straight steal of home off Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor in the seventh.

Watch below:

The man just loves playing in October.

Arozarena's incredible steal of home extended Tampa Bay's lead to 5-0. The Rays held on to that lead to take Game 1 of the series. Game 2 of the five-game set begins at 7:02 p.m. on Friday.

