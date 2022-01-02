Lamar Jackson

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Officially Inactive Vs. Rams Due to Ankle Injury

Tyler Huntley will start for Baltimore against Los Angeles

By Max Molski

The Baltimore Ravens will once again turn to their backup quarterback with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

Lamar Jackson was officially listed among the Ravens’ inactives for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson has not played since he injured his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. He was listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s but was ultimately ruled out.

Tyler Huntley will once again step in as the starter for the Ravens on Sunday. He won his first start of the season against the Chicago Bears in Week 11 and totaled four touchdowns in his second start of the season, a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. Josh Johnson started for Baltimore’s Week 16 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens are the No. 10 seed in the AFC entering Sunday’s games. Their 8-7 record is tied for the final wild card spot in the conference, but it is a crowded race with only three teams officially eliminated from the AFC playoff picture.

Sunday’s Rams-Ravens game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

