Ray Lewis III, son of NFL legend, dies at 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of former Miami Hurricanes football legend and future Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ray Lewis, died at the age of 28.

Lewis III's brother, Rahsaan, posted a message on social media Thursday announcing the death according to ESPN.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan Lewis wrote. "A true angel I pray (you're) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin ... I love you I love you I love you."

Lewis III played high school football in the Orlando area as a running back before signing with the 'Canes in 2013. He later became a defensive back at Coastal Carolina before finishing his college career at Virginia Union.

His father was a two-time All-American for the 'Canes before playing 17 seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, twice being named the Defensive Player of the Year and winning two Super Bowls, being named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXV.