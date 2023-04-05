Real Madrid's Karim Benzema Nets Historic Hat Trick in Camp Nou Rout of FC Barcelona

Karim Benzema nets historic hat trick in Camp Nou rout of Barca originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Karim Benzema made El Clasico history on Wednesday.

The star Real Madrid striker scored three goals to power Los Blancos to a 4-0 victory (4-1 agg.) over FC Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at Spotify Camp Nou.

Benzema became the first Real Madrid player to net a hat trick in El Clasico since Ivan Zamorano in 1995 and the first to do so at the iconic Barcelona venue since Ferenc Puskas in 1963.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After Vinicius Jr. leveled the tie in first-half stoppage time, Benzema put Real Madrid ahead with a 50th-minute shot from the top of the box.

KARIM BENZEMA MAKES IT 2-0!



REAL MADRID HAVE TURNED THIS TIE ON ITS HEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dNRR6SHnqX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

The 35-year-old doubled his goal count early in the second half, smoothly knocking home a 58th-minute penalty kick.

BENZEMA BRACE IN EL CLASICO 🥶



REAL MADRID ARE RUNNING AWAY WITH IT! pic.twitter.com/tQaYFhLwIJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

Benzema capped his historic performance on the counter in the 80th minute, beating goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen thanks to an assist from Vinicius Jr.

BENZEMA WITH BACK-TO-BACK HAT TRICKS 🔥



REAL MADRID HAVE TORN APART BARCELONA 😨 pic.twitter.com/j4W4JKTpf0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

It was Benzema's second consecutive hat trick after scoring three times against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday.

Real Madrid, which trails first-place Barcelona by 12 points in La Liga, will face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6. It will be Los Blancos' first appearance in the competition's final since 2014 when they defeated Barcelona.

Karim Benzema is one of the best goal scorers in all of soccer. Here are five things to know about the French legend.